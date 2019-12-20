VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Gets the Philly People Going By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 20 2019 Stephen A. Smith in Philadelphia

First Take headed to Philadelphia in advance of Cowboys-Eagles this weekend. Stephen A. Smith, who was a longtime newspaperman in Philly and is a known adversary of the Cowboys, knows how to get those people going. He appeared on Get Up about 15 minutes before First Take was about to begin, and already had the crowd in a frenzy:

It doesn't even especially matter what he's saying, but how he's saying it. While we're here, the man also knows how to make an entrance:

The man @stephenasmith sure knows how to make an entrance ? pic.twitter.com/QrCxhSQgQs — First Take (@FirstTake) December 20, 2019

We do a lot of Stephen A. Smith posts around these parts these days, but are you not entertained?