Video: Steph Curry Leaves Game With Broken Hand By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 30 2019 Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Warriors are getting shellacked by the Suns -- at home -- but that might not be the worst news for them on the evening. Steph Curry has headed to the locker room for evaluation after he had a fall and came up grabbing his hand or wrist:

Steph banged up on multiple plays ? pic.twitter.com/D96deaIcRP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2019

We're only in Golden State's fourth game, but they're about to fall to 1-3 and are losing games that would've been nearly astonishing to hear about a few weeks ago even with the lack of depth in their rotation. Hopefully Curry is okay here.

UPDATE: Curry has reportedly broken his hand.

Sources: Stephen Curry has a broken left hand — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) October 31, 2019

UPDATE (again): We now have confirmation of the injury: