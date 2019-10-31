The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Video: Steph Curry Leaves Game With Broken Hand

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 30 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 28, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Warriors are getting shellacked by the Suns -- at home -- but that might not be the worst news for them on the evening. Steph Curry has headed to the locker room for evaluation after he had a fall and came up grabbing his hand or wrist:

We're only in Golden State's fourth game, but they're about to fall to 1-3 and are losing games that would've been nearly astonishing to hear about a few weeks ago even with the lack of depth in their rotation. Hopefully Curry is okay here.

UPDATE: Curry has reportedly broken his hand.

UPDATE (again): We now have confirmation of the injury: