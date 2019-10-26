VIDEO: Spike Lee Got David Fizdale To Use a Coach's Challenge During 4th Quarter of Knicks' Loss By Stephen Douglas | Oct 25 2019 Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Friday night despite blowing a 15-point lead in the second-half and trailing with less than a minute remaining in the 4th quarter. It wouldn't be Knicks basketball without a comical misstep along the way. In a game with more than 50 combined turnovers, the best mistake of the night was Knicks coach David Fizdale using a coach's challenge because Knicks superfan Spike Lee appeared to tell him to do so.

New York Knicks basketball doesn't get more New York Knicks basketball than that. With an 0-2 start and Spike Lee appearing to call the shots, you have to wonder if James Dolan will get confused and either try to fire Spike or have him banned like Charles Oakley.