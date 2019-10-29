The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Sixers' Mike Scott Ejected For Super Soft Flagrant Foul

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 28 2019

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Mike Scott #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during Media Day at 76ers Training Complex on September 30, 2019 in Camden, New Jersey.
Philadelphia 76ers' forward Mike Scott earned himself one of the stranger ejections in NBA history on Monday night. Late in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks, Scott body-checked Hawks center Damian Jones on a fast break. Officials reviewed the play and tossed Scott.

Assessing Scott with a flagrant-2 instead of a common flagrant-1 is kind of a head-scratcher. It was clearly a flagrant foul as Scott made no attempt on the ball, but the ejection left both fans and announcers incredulous.

The good news is that Scott went willingly. And he made sure to go over to shake hands with Jones. Based on that reaction, I'm sure this is the last we'll hear about this incident.