VIDEO: Shaquille O'Neal's Tearful Tribute to Kobe Bryant was Incredible and Devastating
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 28 2020
Shaquille O'Neal addressed Kobe Bryant's death on TNT Tuesday night and couldn't hold back tears. It was an absolutely beautiful tribute to his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.
Please watch this:
Seeing Shaq, on the floor at Staples Center, cry while talking about Kobe is so difficult to watch. It's clear there was a long-time brotherly relationship between the two men, even when they weren't getting along.
Shaq and Kobe had their differences during their playing days, but made up over time and became friends. For long-time Lakers fans it was wonderful to see the two titans come back together and have a relationship.