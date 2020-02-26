VIDEO: Shaq's 13 Year Old Daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, Can Dunk
Me'arah O'Neal, the youngest daughter of Shaquille O'Neal, can dunk on a 10-foot rim. No, it's not the cleanest dunk, but she's 13 so come on. The caption for the video calls her a cheat code, which makes sense when you have a 13-year old dunking a basketball.
The video was posted by Shareef O'Neal who recently committed to LSU. Judging by the art on the wall, this probably was taken in the gym inside Shaq's house. Talk about some good clean family fun.
Here's video of Me'arah and her older sister Amirah in an actual game. Shaq's kids seem unfair.