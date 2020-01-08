VIDEO: Sekou Doumbouya Just Annihilated Tristan Thompson With a Vicious Dunk By Ryan Phillips | Jan 07 2020 Sekou Doumbouya dunks on Tristan Thompson

Sekou Doumbouya is a rookie and the youngest player in the NBA but on Tuesday night he posterized an opponent like a seasoned veteran. That veteran was Cleveland Cavs forward Tristan Thompson.

Check out this vicious dunk:

Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya dunked on Tristan Thompson AND STARED AT HIM.



OH. MY. pic.twitter.com/cSuZDuFwoH — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 8, 2020

The fact that the 19-year-old hammered down on Thompson then stood over and stared at him was just savage.

The Pistons selected Doumbouya with the 15th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and have brought him along slowly. He didn't play much in 2019, but since the new year he's seen his minutes spike with Blake Griffin out. Doumbouya has played 27, 38 and 34 minutes in his last three games. In that stretch he's averaged 12.3 pounds and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Tuesday night's dunk might be a sign of things to come.