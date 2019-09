VIDEO: Sean McDermott Shoos Bill Belichick's Son Away from Bills Warmups By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 29 2019

The Bills are hosting the Patriots today in a matchup between undefeated teams in the AFC East, and tempers kinda flared in the pregame warmups:

Guy on the left is Bill Belichick’s son Brian. https://t.co/kaeTkz9JZX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 29, 2019

The Patriots are just always going to be suspected of espionage until Bill Belichick is dead and buried, so this fiery response from Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott isn't a major surprise.