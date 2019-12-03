VIDEO: Seahawks Receivers Break Out Choreographed New Edition Touchdown Celebration By Stephen Douglas | Dec 02 2019

Rhodes open. David Moore beats Xavier Rhodes for a 60-yard TD. Coverage bust.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/S8XG1EZAkn — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 3, 2019

David Moore burned Xavier Rhodes for a 60-yard touchdown as the Seahawks started to pull away from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Moore and his fellow receivers then connived in the end zone to do a New Edition dance. The best part of the celebration was that Russell Wilson, who threw a perfect touchdown pass, was in no way involved in the celebration.

Seahawks receivers break out the New Edition dance. pic.twitter.com/IofkG6vwwY — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) December 3, 2019

That is tough to watch. All Wilson can do is make noises and wait for the fun to end so he can get in a generic "good job" and try to sneak in a high five.

Meanwhile, on the other sideline, Rhodes was smashing his helmet.