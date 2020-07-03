VIDEO: Scott Van Pelt Says Goodbye to Bristol As SportsCenter Moves to Washington, D.C.
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 03 2020
Scott Van Pelt broadcast his final SportsCenter from Bristol, Connecticut on Thursday night. SVP's midnight SportsCenter is moving to his hometown of Washington, D.C. Last night he reflected on the city where he lived and raised a family over the last two decades.
The flags will fly at half-mast in Bristol today. If the Mum Festival hadn't been postponed, it surely would have been a more somber event. As much as SVP will miss Bristol, there will certainly be a hole left in the city's heart the shape of his headphoned and bespectacled logo.
Van Pelt left D.C. 25 years ago to join The Golf Channel. He came up with the idea to move his show back there last year. D.C will now be just the third location to host a permanent SportsCenter, further bolstering the District's case for statehood.