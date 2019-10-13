VIDEO: Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson Connect on 92-Yard Touchdown Strike By Ryan Phillips | Oct 13 2019 Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Sam Darnold is back and the New York Jets clearly missed him. On Sunday he has the Jets leading the Cowboys 21-6 at the half and he's doing it in style. Late in the second quarter, Darnold and Robby Anderson hooked up on a 92-yard touchdown bomb that was a thing of beauty.

Check it out:

SAM DARNOLD TO ROBBY ANDERSON



JETS ARE BACK pic.twitter.com/zIYSNSvbH0 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 13, 2019

Darnold and company are fired up and rightfully so, that was awesome. We all know Anderson has game-breaking speed, but he hasn't had someone who could get him the ball all season. After missing four weeks and three games, Darnold is back to do just that.

He's opened the game completing 13-of-18 passes for 218 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. So the Jets actually have an offense now that Darnold's spleen is healthy.