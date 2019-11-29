VIDEO: Saints Defensive Lineman Shy Tuttle Brutally Stiff-Arms Matt Ryan on Interception Return By Liam McKeone | Nov 28 2019

The last few weeks have been good for big man activities on the football field, with several instances of offensive linemen scoring touchdowns. Rookie Saints defensive lineman Shy Tuttle had dreams of being the next one, and while he didn't quite make it to the endzone after picking off a pass, he did stiff-arm Matt Ryan to the shadow realm. Check it out:

Shy Tuttle stiff arm on Matt Ryan after INT ☠️☠️☠️☠️pic.twitter.com/XC3VDoz4li — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 29, 2019

That might be the most brutal stiff-arm we've seen all season, and it comes from a man named Shy Tuttle on Matt freakin' Ryan. What a great turn of events for all the casual viewers falling asleep on the couch after a long day of eating. Too bad Tuttle couldn't turn it into a touchdown, but this is a fine consolation prize.