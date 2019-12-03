VIDEO: Russell Wilson Throws and Tips a Volleyball-Style Pick-Six By Stephen Douglas | Dec 02 2019

Russell Wilson threw his fourth interception of the season against the Minnesota Vikings. His latest pick resulted in one of the flukiest touchdowns you will ever see. Not only did Wilson have the pass tipped, but he then tried to bat it down and ended up tipping it a second time into the arms of Anthony Harris.

Football oddities are all I have left pic.twitter.com/aBbihVdH9P — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) December 3, 2019

Wilson's lack of height finally came back to bite him as he wasn't able to spike the ball and he instead hilariously swatted it to a defender. If there was ever such a thing as trying too hard, this was it. If Wilson just lets the ball drop to the ground, Seattle doesn't trail by seven at the half.

The Minneapolis Miracle was one of the worst things to ever happen to the Vikings! I love you so much Booger. pic.twitter.com/ndYQQ7uDdG — Booger (@dailybooger) December 3, 2019

The play also gave Booger McFarland a chance to rewrite Minnesota history.