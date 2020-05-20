VIDEO: Roberto Ramos Hit a Ball Halfway to Pohang
By Kyle Koster | May 20 2020
Roberto Ramos hit 30 homers for the Colorado Rockies' AAA affiliate in Albuquerque last year while managing a .300/.400/.580 slashie. He's now over in the KBO with LG Twins and similarly dominating. The beefy first baseman entered today's action tied for the league lead with five homers. He had no interest in remaining tied, though, and blasted a titanic dinger against the Samsung Lions.
The ball traveled 445 feet before crashing down to the empty seats, which is 135.63 meters for those scoring internationally.
Real mixed bag for pitcher Choi Chae-heung. Yeah, it's never great to see one of your offerings sail into orbit. But it was the only mistake he made in six innings of work.
For Ramos it's all positive. One of the knocks against him was an inability to rake against left-handed pitching.