VIDEO: Rob Gronkowski Compares Julian Edelman to a Squirrel Who 'Gets That Nut' on FOX Debut By Stephen Douglas | Oct 10 2019

Rob Gronkowski appeared on the Thursday Night Football pregame in an analyst role before the New England Patriots - New York Giants game. After a profile of his former teammate, Julian Edelman, Gronk explained in great detail the many reasons why Edelman is a squirrel.

Furry, cute, elusive, gets that nut. Got it. At the end, Gronk transformed into a wrestler cutting a promo for a show that was never booked. Though there is ample opportunity now that the WWE and Gronk are both officially FOX properties.

After tonight's debut, Gronk will be appearing mostly via taped segments according to the New York Post. That's a shame because Gronk was made for live television.