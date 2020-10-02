VIDEO: Someone Suckerpunched Rick Moranis, America's Favorite Actor
By Kyle Koster | Oct 02 2020
Beloved actor Rick Moranis was randomly attacked by a stranger early Thursday morning in New York City while strolling down a sidewalk. The incident was captured on film and simply will not stand. The assailant has perhaps unwittingly brought the wrath of god and movie fans down upon his or herself by targeting one of the finest people to ever grace the small screen. Or the Earth in general.
Moranis, 67, was hospitalized with head, hip, and back pain after the assault.
The Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star has continued to absolutely crush life post 1990s. He turned his considerable talents to country music and spending time alone. He's also reportedly returning to his role as Wayne Szalinsk in a HISTK sequel with Josh Gad. Recently he joined Ryan Reynolds in a Mint Mobile commercial:
The suspect remains on the loose, perhaps only know realizing what they've done and to whom they've done it.