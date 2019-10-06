The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Richie Incognito Inexcusably Shoves Player's Head Into Ground

By Bobby Burack | Oct 06 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 22: Richie Incognito #64 of the Oakland Raiders warms up after being suspended for two games during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The early games just kicked off and we already have what could be the dirtiest play of the week. The Raiders' Richie Incognito inexcusably shoved a player's head into the turf at the end of a play that was already over.

Not only was this play completely unnecessary and dangerous, it was also unbelievable dumb. The 15-yard penalty it resulted in took Oakland out of field goal range and forced it to punt. In what's expected to be a low-scoring gams against the Bears, those points could loom large.

The Raiders made the news last week for another egregious play when Vontaze Burfict committed one of the scariest-looking helmet shots in recent memory.