VIDEO: Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner Royally Botch Queen's Guard Skit on NFL GameDay

By William Pitts | Oct 06 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: General view inside the stadium ahead of the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers take on the winless Arizona Cardinals this afternoon at Tottemham Hotspur Stadium, in the first of four games to be played this season in London.

So naturally, NFL GameDay broke out some royal guardsmen costumes.

In this clip, Rich Eisen posed the question of whether Cam Newton should automatically earn the Panthers' starting quarterback job back when his foot injury heals, or whether Kyle Allen should keep the gig. Then Kurt Warner steps out dressed as a member of the Queen's Guard (alongside Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin), and all hell breaks loose.

I'm pretty sure that real-life guardsmen aren't supposed to shuffle or gawk like Steve and Mike do, but I could be mistaken on that.