VIDEO: Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner Royally Botch Queen's Guard Skit on NFL GameDay By William Pitts | Oct 06 2019 Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers take on the winless Arizona Cardinals this afternoon at Tottemham Hotspur Stadium, in the first of four games to be played this season in London.

So naturally, NFL GameDay broke out some royal guardsmen costumes.

In this clip, Rich Eisen posed the question of whether Cam Newton should automatically earn the Panthers' starting quarterback job back when his foot injury heals, or whether Kyle Allen should keep the gig. Then Kurt Warner steps out dressed as a member of the Queen's Guard (alongside Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin), and all hell breaks loose.

Sir Kurt of Warner wanted to remind the people that Cam Newton can be a rare talent.



Unfortunately @richeisen caused quite the distraction ? @kurt13warner pic.twitter.com/hkWjZTMagd — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 6, 2019

I'm pretty sure that real-life guardsmen aren't supposed to shuffle or gawk like Steve and Mike do, but I could be mistaken on that.