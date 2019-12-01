VIDEO: Rex Ryan Tears Up Talking About Anthony Lynn On Sunday NFL Countdown By William Pitts | Dec 01 2019 2017 Summer TCA Tour - Day 2 | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It's not often you can associate "Rex Ryan" with "teary-eyed", but that's exactly what happened this morning on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown when he discussed one of his former assistant coaches.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who once coached under Ryan with both the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, was featured on a Countdown segment. The show followed him in Tanzania, where he and his friend Ravi Reddy raised $350,000 to build a school.

"There have been so many people who have invested in me, and not just when it comes to football. That's why I've always tried to pay it forward in a way that extends beyond the game," said Lynn. "The opportunity to help young people was too powerful to pass up."

After the segment aired, Rex could hardly speak.

Rex Ryan got emotional talking about how proud he is of his friend and former assistant coach, Anthony Lynn. pic.twitter.com/MtJv4dxyrN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 1, 2019

"That's who he is. He's a difference maker." said Ryan. "I'm so proud of him."

Live TV offers opportunities like this, where raw emotion takes over and commentators expose a piece of themselves not often seen in public. Ryan is known for being a fiery, but fun-loving person by the general public. Now we've seen the emotional side too in an unscripted format, which made it all the better.