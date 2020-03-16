VIDEO: Reporter Mike Garafolo Pours Coffee On Himself During NFL Network Segment
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 16 2020
NFL free agency season has begun and the team at NFL Network is highly motivated and highly caffeinated for their busy season. On Monday morning, reporter Mike Garafolo did a live appearance alongside Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. While trying to poke fun at Rapoport, Garafolo picked up his coffee and just kind of dumped it out in his lap. On live television.
He even threw up his other hand in an attempt to catch the spilled coffee, but it still got quite a bit of desk and probably lap. Based on the fact that he did not scream when it hit, he must have gotten that coffee from Mocha Joe.