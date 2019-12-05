VIDEO: Referee During NC State - Wisconsin Game Gets Crushed by DJ Funderburk, Stays in the Game By Stephen Douglas | Dec 05 2019

The North Carolina State Wolfpack beat the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge, 69-54. While going for a loose ball Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice may have helped NC State's DJ Funderburk go flying out of bounds and take out referee Roger Ayers.

That time Roger Ayers and DJ Funderburk slammed into me. Thanks to my wifey for sending this over.



Side note: The face was because I could tell Ayers was really hurt — he was resting his head on my knee. pic.twitter.com/VtKCgKYURI — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) December 5, 2019

Ayers and Funderburk, who is listed at 6'10" and 225-pounds, crashed into a media table and Ayers went down like he was either very stunned or very hurt. Based on how still he was as he went down, and the fact that he was resting his head on the knee of the editor of Pack Pride, you have to assume he got the wind knocked out of him. Especially considering he was able to finish the game.