VIDEO: Rays Prospect Garrett Whitley Takes Foul Ball to the Face
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 02 2020
Garrett Whitley was not quick enough to stop an absolute laser hit into the Tampa Bay Rays dugout on Monday during a spring training game. Baltimore Orioles infielder Renato Nunez hit a line drive foul ball right into the dugout and it took a hop and hit Whitley squarely in the face.
The video is below but be warned, it's tough to watch:
Ouch.
Trainers got to Whitley immediately and tended to him in the dugout before taking him back to the training room. Rays manager Kevin Cash claimed Whitley never lost consciousness and was at a hospital in Sarasota for X-rays.
Whitley is currently being treated for a "right facial injury" but there are no more specifics.
The 22-year-old Whitley was the 13th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He hit .226 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI for the Charlotte Stone Crabs High-A ball in 2019.