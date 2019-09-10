VIDEO: Raiders Fans Chant "F--- AB," Burn Antonio Brown Jerseys By Stephen Douglas | Sep 09 2019

The Oakland Raiders hosted the Denver Broncos on Monday night in the first game post-Antonio Brown. Mind you, the Antonio Brown era didn’t include a single actual game, but AB was a Raider long enough to leave a lasting impression and inspire some very raw emotions. Raiders fans chanted “F–k AB” before the game.

The ‘F*ck AB’ chants have started... pic.twitter.com/wArtj7vYA7 — Michael Ritter (@MikeSteveRitter) September 10, 2019

That chant traveled inside.

#RaiderNation chanting Fuck AB on the concourse pic.twitter.com/OEvvW7TjgJ

— Mike Coleman (@mikegcoleman) September 10, 2019

And then into the stands.

Don’t be surprised if ESPN microphones pick up the chant at some point tonight.

UPDATE: There it is.

The team is moving to Las Vegas next year, so there is really no reason to behave. Just, no one tell them that AB is across the country. Fans also danced on his jersey.

And, of course, burned a few.

Not only did this AB jersey burn, but Raiders fans took turns spitting on it. pic.twitter.com/pWOGWiowon — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) September 10, 2019

WARNING: Graphic language. Apparently #Raiders fans won’t be forgiving Antonio Brown anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/2TKxiqFQ4Q — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 9, 2019