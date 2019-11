VIDEO: Power Goes Out During Brothers Osborne Halftime Show By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 28 2019

The Brothers Osborne were performing at halftime of the Thanksgiving game in Detroit, and the power cut out in the middle of it:

Power goes out on Brothers Osborne during the Halftime show. pic.twitter.com/8i6soPSuQf — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 28, 2019

Perhaps this was the football gods smiting the Lions for neglecting to go with a Motown medley that everyone wanted. We'll never know.