VIDEO: Philip Rivers and Anthony Lynn Animated on Sidelines
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 27 2019
Philip Rivers has always been fiery, and after an incompletion on third down he got into an exchange on the sidelines with Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn:
Keenan Allen was bumped, and Rivers was upset that there was no flag on the play, and maybe also a little upset that Lynn didn't challenge a non pass interference call (if Rivers was mad about that, then Lynn is in the right, because challenging PI or lack thereof has been a suicide mission).