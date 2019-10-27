VIDEO: Philip Rivers and Anthony Lynn Animated on Sidelines By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 27 2019

Philip Rivers has always been fiery, and after an incompletion on third down he got into an exchange on the sidelines with Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn:

Philip Rivers and Anthony Lynn are exchanging words on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/sCDcf6U6Pj — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2019

Keenan Allen was bumped, and Rivers was upset that there was no flag on the play, and maybe also a little upset that Lynn didn't challenge a non pass interference call (if Rivers was mad about that, then Lynn is in the right, because challenging PI or lack thereof has been a suicide mission).