VIDEO: Pete Alonso Broke the Rookie Home Run Record By Stephen Douglas | Sep 28 2019 Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run on Saturday night during the New York Mets' game against the Atlanta Braves. In a game that meant nothing, Alonso made it mean something as he broke Aaron Judge's single-season rookie home run record.

The most homers EVER by a rookie.



Take it all in, @Pete_Alonso20. pic.twitter.com/mfVA5UESx9 — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2019

Breaking a two-year-old record doesn't sound too impressive, but hitting 53 home runs is amazing in any context. It's a lot of homers in a video game. It's a lot of homers in Wiffle Ball. It's a lot of homers in the Juiced Ball Era, the Steroid Era, the Expansion Era, the Post-War Era, any era. Any time, any place.

Fifty-three home runs ties Alonso with Chris Davis for the 27th highest single-season home run total of all-time. Only 18 guys in MLB history have hit 53 or more home runs in a season. There have only been 46 50-home run seasons in history. Babe Ruth did it four times. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa each did it four times. Alex Rodriguez did it three times. Barry Bonds only did it once. Hitting this many home runs is incredible.

Alonso also leads all of MLB with 53 home runs, with just one afternoon of regular season baseball remaining. That's also pretty cool. Even for a rookie.