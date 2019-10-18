Video: Patrick Mahomes Out With Knee Injury After QB Sneak By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 17 2019 David Eulitt/Getty Images

Here's the full sequence of Patrick Mahomes' fourth-and-1 sneak, where he stays down after the play, obviously injured. #Chiefs #KCvsDEN #TNF



It looks like he points at his right leg, and he reaches toward his knee a bit. Definitely looks hurt. pic.twitter.com/GEEQJgZDJg — Billy Heyen (@Wheyen3) October 18, 2019

Patrick Mahomes, the most exciting player in the NFL, went for a quarterback sneak on fourth and one near the goal line against the Broncos and appeared to suffer a lower leg injury. Coming into the game, Mahomes has been hobbled by an ankle injury for the past several weeks. While it appeared as though he would be carted off, the comparative good news is that he walked off on his own power.

Matt Moore is Mahomes' backup; the Chiefs have already ruled Mahomes out with a knee injury.

Here is a close-up video of Mahomes getting his knee popped into place. Warning: It is not for the squeamish: