Video: Patrick Mahomes Out With Knee Injury After QB Sneak
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 17 2019
Patrick Mahomes, the most exciting player in the NFL, went for a quarterback sneak on fourth and one near the goal line against the Broncos and appeared to suffer a lower leg injury. Coming into the game, Mahomes has been hobbled by an ankle injury for the past several weeks. While it appeared as though he would be carted off, the comparative good news is that he walked off on his own power.
Matt Moore is Mahomes' backup; the Chiefs have already ruled Mahomes out with a knee injury.
Here is a close-up video of Mahomes getting his knee popped into place. Warning: It is not for the squeamish: