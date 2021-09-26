VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Throws No-Look Interception
Before last week, Patrick Mahomes had never thrown an interception in September.
Now, he's thrown his first no-look interception in September.
In the first quarter of the Chiefs critical game against the Chargers today, Mahomes got fancy and threw a no-look pass to Chiefs Marcus Kemp that should have been caught but instead was dropped and resulted in an nice INT.
It was an unreal throw that should have been caught. Instead, it was an unbelievable interception by Chargers rookie Asante Samuel Jr.
You know Mahomes is gonna go back to that no-look again. No fear. Great throws. Gotta make that catch.