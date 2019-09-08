VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Failed Miserably on First No-Look Pass of Year By William Pitts | Sep 08 2019

Kansas City Chiefs fans have reason to hope this season. Last season’s NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes is back and everything looked in place when he led his offense straight down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a Jacksonville punt, Mahomes looked primed to do it all over again, as he guided his team to the 10-yard line. On 3rd down, he busted out his patented no-look pass for the first time in 2019, and…

Mahomes with the No-Look-Shoulda-Looked Passpic.twitter.com/B5yj4bJtWR — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 8, 2019

…it didn’t go well.

The Chiefs were forced to settle for a field goal and a 10-0 lead. Proof positive that Patrick Mahomes is not a robot after all.