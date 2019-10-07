VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Limps Off After Lineman Steps on His Ankle By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2019 David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is having a rough night as his Kansas City Chiefs struggle with the pesky Indianapolis Colts. It got a bit tougher when Mahomes had his ankle stepped on by his own offensive lineman.

Check this out:

Here’s what happened to Patrick Mahomes’ ankle on that last drive: pic.twitter.com/OaSnu94DLC — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) October 7, 2019

That looked really painful. Mahomes appeared to injure the ankle earlier in the night, and after getting spiked by his own guy here, he limped off.

Mahomes clearly dealing with ankle pic.twitter.com/sk65ZBbUg1 — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 7, 2019

As a reminder, Mahomes injured his ankle in Week 1 and has been dealing with it ever since. He's clearly struggling with it tonight as the Chiefs only have 10 points through three quarters.

We'll see how he finishes this one, but he's clearly having issues moving around in the pocket and especially out of it.