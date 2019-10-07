The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Limps Off After Lineman Steps on His Ankle

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles to elude Matthew Adams #49 of the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is having a rough night as his Kansas City Chiefs struggle with the pesky Indianapolis Colts. It got a bit tougher when Mahomes had his ankle stepped on by his own offensive lineman.

Check this out:

That looked really painful. Mahomes appeared to injure the ankle earlier in the night, and after getting spiked by his own guy here, he limped off.

As a reminder, Mahomes injured his ankle in Week 1 and has been dealing with it ever since. He's clearly struggling with it tonight as the Chiefs only have 10 points through three quarters.

We'll see how he finishes this one, but he's clearly having issues moving around in the pocket and especially out of it.