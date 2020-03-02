Pat McAfee Gave Zion Williamson a Fittingly Epic Introduction Before the Lakers - Pelicans Game
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 01 2020
Pat McAfee did the player introductions for the New Orleans Pelicans before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. McAfee criticized the team on Twitter for the way they were introducing Zion Williamson and they invited him to come do it himself. He took them up on their offer for the good of his brand. His intro lived up to the hype that he created and Zion Williamson deserves.
Here are the full intros for the Pelicans. It's just short of the hyperbole employed before the Hot Dog Eating Contest.
If you have any questions about how you might one day introduce Zion Williamson before a Pelicans home game, watch this video that shows exactly how McAfee did it.