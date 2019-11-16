VIDEO: Pat McAfee goes Belly-First into the Brazos River By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 16 2019

?YOU HAD ONE JOB.. Watch this one til the end ?@CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/PN93spVMpi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2019

Pat McAfee has certainly had better hangtimes in his football career. But, now employed by ESPN, it's safe to say that he's setting personal-bests for fun.

The former West Virginia and Indianapolis Colts punter descended upon Waco, Texas, with the College GameDay crew. Baylor's pigskin home of McLane Stadium is one of five major college football stadiums where fans can arrive via boat, as the stadium is located just off the banks of the Brazos River. McAfee is filling in for GameDay regular Maria Taylor, who has been working with the network's NBA coverage. Taylor is set to return next week, making Saturday McAfee's final appearance on the show.

He went out in style.

In presenting the segment "You Had One Job!", McAfee officially kicked off college football Saturday with a belly flop jump, still clad in his suit, leaping into the Brazos off of a Baylor fan's boat. Temperatures in Waco ranged in the 50s, but that didn't stop McAfee, who gleefully declares "last time I allegedly did what I'm about to do, I ended up in a jail cell!" before making his leap to glory.

Though McAfee's time on GameDay may be coming to an end, viewers won't have to wait long to see more gridiron exploits from the enthusiastic ex-punter. Earlier this month, it was revealed that McAfee will serve as a field analyst for ESPN's coverage of the XFL, which kicks off in February.