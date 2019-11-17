VIDEO: Pass Interference No-Call on DeAndre Hopkins Is Most Egregious Yet By William Pitts | Nov 17 2019 Justin Casterline/Getty Images

In case you were wondering, no, the NFL's pass interference problem isn't going away anytime soon.

You may remember, of course, that the NFL granted coaches the ability to challenge pass interference as a direct result of a blatant pass interference in the NFC Championship game that was not called last year, costing the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.

Well, nearly a year later, and even though referees now have been granted a second chance to examine potential missed calls, nothing has changed.

Early in today's game between the Ravens and the Texans, Houston wideout DeAndre Hopkins went up for a catch just beyond the goal line, but Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey downright mugged him well before the ball reached them.

No flag. The play was reviewed, but the no-call stood.

If we can't find DPI on this play after taking the time to review it after the fact, then just blow up the system.pic.twitter.com/rxzorWQGxC — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 17, 2019

No DPI called on the field. No DPI called after review.



I'm not even shocked. pic.twitter.com/utkPZF6637 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 17, 2019

We can't wait to hear the league's interpretation of this. Did they consider the pass from Deshaun Watson "uncatchable"? It would be hard to tell even if it was, since Humphrey was practically on Hopkins' back for three seconds.