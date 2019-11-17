VIDEO: Oregon Running Back CJ Verdell Throws Up on the Field, Continues to Play By Stephen Douglas | Nov 17 2019 Abbie Parr/Getty Images

CJ Verdell exited Saturday's Oregon - Arizona game before the half with what looked like an arm injury. It was a rough night for Verdell, who was shown throwing up live on ESPN earlier in the evening.

And the @oregonfootball RB CJ Verdell legend continues: That is Ducks-yellow-colored vomit! Impressive. pic.twitter.com/duv9rcTZE2 — jay dieffenbach (@therealjd2424) November 17, 2019

An upset tummy couldn't stop Verdell, so his arm must really hurt. Verdell came into the game as Oregon's leading rusher with 765 yards and 5 touchdowns on 118 carries. He had 11 carries for 49 yards during the first half.

You may now add Verdell to the illustrious list of players who have thrown up on a football field. Anytime you find yourself in the company of Willie Beamen and Donovan McNabb, that's a good thing.