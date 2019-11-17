The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Oregon Running Back CJ Verdell Throws Up on the Field, Continues to Play

By Stephen Douglas | Nov 17 2019

EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 26: CJ Verdell #7 of the Oregon Ducks and Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks look on in the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars during their game at Autzen Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
CJ Verdell exited Saturday's Oregon - Arizona game before the half with what looked like an arm injury. It was a rough night for Verdell, who was shown throwing up live on ESPN earlier in the evening.

An upset tummy couldn't stop Verdell, so his arm must really hurt. Verdell came into the game as Oregon's leading rusher with 765 yards and 5 touchdowns on 118 carries. He had 11 carries for 49 yards during the first half.

You may now add Verdell to the illustrious list of players who have thrown up on a football field. Anytime you find yourself in the company of Willie Beamen and Donovan McNabb, that's a good thing.