VIDEO: Ole Miss Loses on Missed XP After 'Peeing Dog' Celebration Results in Penalty By Liam McKeone | Nov 28 2019

While much of the country was watching the Saints and the Falcons duke it out on Sunday Night Football after a day spent with friends and family, Ole Miss and Mississippi State were battling in their yearly rivalry matchup, dubbed the Egg Bowl. The end was quite something.

Ole Miss was down by a touchdown with seven seconds left and the ball near the goal line. Elijah Moore caught what would have been the final pass and dove into the endzone. However, he decided to break out the time-old "peeing dog" celebration after scoring.

An insane finish to the #EggBowl as Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore picks up late unsportsmanlike call for breaking out the dog peeing TD celebration.



The Rebels would go on the miss the pushed back game-tying PAT. ? ?‍♂️



(?: @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/jOjhVZRWbr — theScore (@theScore) November 29, 2019

This, of course, resulted in a fifteen-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Which then directly led to Ole Miss missing the tying extra point, and they lost the game.

College football, man.