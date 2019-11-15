VIDEO: Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Tomlin Exchanged Words After OBJ's Yawning Taunt
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 15 2019
Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry both had celebratory yawns during the Cleveland Browns - Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football game. Why yawns? Because over the summer Steelers coach Mike Tomlin faked a yawn after being asked about facing OBJ twice a season.
During the 4th quarter, Tomlin and Beckham spoke on the field. The Steelers ended up losing and no one involved in the Browns passing game was really very impressive. So what was said? We may never know because this will all be shadowed by the brawl that ended the game.
The Browns and Steelers meet again in two weeks.