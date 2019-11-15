VIDEO: Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Tomlin Exchanged Words After OBJ's Yawning Taunt By Stephen Douglas | Nov 15 2019 Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry both had celebratory yawns during the Cleveland Browns - Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football game. Why yawns? Because over the summer Steelers coach Mike Tomlin faked a yawn after being asked about facing OBJ twice a season.

Lost tape from our Tomlin interview in Va. in July: Tomlin gives the yawn hand sign when I ask him about facing Odell Beckham twice a year. The message? We face great players often. pic.twitter.com/Wb3jVaJTsZ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 2, 2019

During the 4th quarter, Tomlin and Beckham spoke on the field. The Steelers ended up losing and no one involved in the Browns passing game was really very impressive. So what was said? We may never know because this will all be shadowed by the brawl that ended the game.

Mike Tomlin & OBJ pic.twitter.com/6CvaVicYFK — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) November 15, 2019

The Browns and Steelers meet again in two weeks.



