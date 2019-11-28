VIDEO: Obvious Roughing the Passer on Mitch Trubisky Missed By Refs By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 28 2019

Perhaps one of the more frustrating aspects of the emphasis that NFL officials have put on roughing the passer is when blatantly obvious ones get missed. Here, Tavon Wilson clearly led with his helmet on Mitchell Trubisky, and it went uncalled:

Tavon Wilson left his feet and looked like he aimed for Trubisky’s head, should have been ejected #CHIvsDET pic.twitter.com/vcXBrWYjsZ — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 28, 2019

It's hard to say that this should come under review when the officials have made it clear with pass interference that they aren't going to enforce the letters of rules in the replay process, but this was a pretty big injustice.