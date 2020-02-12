VIDEO: Obi Toppin Threw Down a Windmill Dunk on His Own Little Brother During the Dayton - Rhode Island Game
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 11 2020
The sixth-ranked Dayton Flyers played Rhode Island on Tuesday. Sophomore Obi Toppin was having one of his usual good games when he broke out for an and-one windmill dunk.
There's a lot going on here. Toppin caught the ball at halfcourt, kind of threw himself a little pass to avoid a defender, didn't dribble once and never got called for a travel which allowed him to thrown down a windmill dunk while he was fouled by his brother, Jacob. How many guys in the history of basketball have completed a windmill dunk on their brother while drawing a foul? Probably not many at the division one level.
Here's what Obi had to say about the matchup before the game. Via LoHud:
"He always tells me to watch out, watch your head," Obi said, laughing. "'I'm going to dunk on you, put you on SportsCenter.' I'm like, you would never ever dunk on me – never. He says he's going to have the game of his life against our team, but I gotta put him in check sometimes to make sure he remembers that he's the little brother."
Little brothers just never learn. And as if Jacob wasn't going to hear enough about that, here's a great picture to commemorate the time in the first half when Obi blocked his jumper.