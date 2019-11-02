VIDEO: Notre Dame Touchdown Magically Turns into Virginia Tech Touchdown By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 02 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Virginia Tech Linebacker Rayshard Ashby forces a fumble on the Goal Line and Safety Divine Deablo picks it up for the Hokies Touchdown.



All tied up at 14 heading to halftime. pic.twitter.com/mPoUO3hyDp — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 2, 2019

Divine intervention officially put a scare in Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 16 Fighting Irish seemed poised to a two-possession lead on the visiting Virginia Tech Hokies, engaged in a goal-to-go situation from the three-yard-line. But a potential punch-in from running Jafar Armstrong went awry thanks to a different kind of punch...a punch-out from linebacker Rayshard Ashby. The loose ball brought a late Halloween haunt to the Fighting Irish.

Hokies safety Divine Deablo took the turnover 98 yards for a VT score, shocking the crowd gathered at Notre Dame stadium as they watched the first half clock run out. A breezy Saturday afternoon suddenly turned serious, as they were officially warned of a potential upset. Two possessions soon became none, as the teams went into the locker room with the score knotted at 14-apiece.

Deablo wasn't even done haunting the South Bend faithful. After Virginia Tech opened the second with a field goal and their first lead of the afternoon, he intercepted an Ian Book pass in the end zone to kill a Notre Dame scoring opportunity.