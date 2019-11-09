VIDEO: Northwestern Scores Their First Touchdown in a Month By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 09 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Perhaps Northwestern's lengthy touchdown droughts should be commended-- after all, in this day and age of offense-worshipping, you have to actively try for such ineptitude.

On Saturday against Purdue, the Wildcats pulled off the unthinkable: for the first time since October 5, they...scored a touchdown. Prior to scoring in style on Saturday via a 79-yard first quarter rush by Kyric McGowan, the Wildcats had gone a whopping 210 minutes and 46 seconds of game time without a six-pointer. By surely no coincidence, the Wildcats have fallen to a 1-7 record, which will more than likely end their bowl-streak at four seasons.

Northwestern strikes first! Kyric McGowan 79 yards to the house!! pic.twitter.com/LCZ9Q6woWA — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 9, 2019

As if a single score wasn't shocking enough, Northwestern ended another dubious streak via Aidan Smith's touchdown pass to Jace James late in the opening frame. With that tally, the Wild cats had scored more than a single touchdown in a game for the first time since September 28, during a 24-15 loss to Wisconsin.

Northwestern sports could use all the good vibes they can get. The epic score on the gridiron came less than 24 hours after the men's basketball program suffered one of the more dubious losses in a star-crossed history, falling 71-61 to Merrimack College on Friday night in Evanston. A Division II transfer, Merrimack was partaking in just their second Division I game.

Back in football, Northwestern continues to lead Purdue 16-7 in the third quarter.