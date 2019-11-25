VIDEO: Nikola Jokic Made An Awesome Left-Handed Buzzer-Beater On His Way to the Locker Room By Stephen Douglas | Nov 24 2019

Nikola Jokic had a relatively quiet night during the Denver Nuggets' 116-104 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Jokic finished with 8 points on 4-of-9 shooting, to go along with 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. The absolute highlight of his night was this buzzer-beater going into halftime.

Jokic with the one handed buzzer beater to finish the half pic.twitter.com/b1mCquVeDn — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 25, 2019

I say "going into halftime" because Jokic was clearly "going into halftime" for most of that possession. When Paul Milsap takes a three with seven-seconds remaining, Jokic only half-heartedly goes for the rebound. He then starts to walk towards the locker room as Gary Harris takes a mid-range jumper from the baseline. Only when the the ball fortuitously bounces towards him does he grab it with his right hand, switch to his left and throw in one of the most nonchalant buzzer-beaters you will ever see.

It raises an interesting question - how many guys in the NBA could actually pull this shot off on purpose? It's basically a one-handed fadeaway with his off-hand. Not to mention the self-pass off the rebound. Stephen Curry. LeBron. Kyrie. Ben Simmons. It's just an incredible play.