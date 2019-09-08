Video: Nick Foles Out With Shoulder Injury By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 08 2019

First TD pass for Nick Foles as a member of the #Jaguars: DJ Chark comes down with an incredible 35-yard TD grab pic.twitter.com/Usjn3KgbCL — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2019

Nick Foles has headed to the Jaguars’ locker with a shoulder injury in the first quarter of today’s game versus the Chiefs. He will not return to the game.

Foles threw a gorgeous touchdown pass to DJ Clark in the first quarter; on the throw he was sandwiched between a defender and one of his offensive linemen and grimaced before heading into the locker room.

Foles’ backup is Gardner Minshew II, a sixth round rookie out of Washington State.

We will update when further information is available.

Update: Nick Foles is wrapped up: