VIDEO: Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci Drank Syrup on NFL Network
By William Pitts | Jan 19 2020
For those who haven't watched it, NFL Network's shows can get a little weird sometimes. Recall this skit where Peter Schrager did a full-on Wolf of Wall Street impression.
But this might take the...well, pancake.
In what we can only presume was a play on the term "pancake" - in the context of football, to block someone so hard that they fall over, which San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is shown doing - NFL Network's Steve Mariucci grabs a bottle of maple syrup and pours the contents into his mouth as the rest of his on-screen colleagues cheer him on.
Then co-host Michael Irvin grabs the bottle and does the same thing.
We think they'll have a good talking to from NFL Network's wardrobe department after the show wraps up. Seriously, maple syrup is hell to wash off.