VIDEO: New NBC Sunday Night Football Theme With Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 08 2019

After a three-year hiatus, the Waiting All Day for Sunday Night song is back for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the no. 1 rated television show in primetime for an unprecedented eight years.

Joan Jett joins Carrie Underwood, who has been part of NBC’s SNF theme for a number of years. As the Tennessean details:

The song, performed in previous years by Pink (2006), Faith Hill (2007-2012) and Underwood (2013-2015), is a rewrite of Jett’s hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” released in June 1988.

The last three seasons have been a different theme — ohhh Sunday Night! — performed by Underwood.

Two things to add here: 1) I’m oddly happy that this theme is back, even if that’s a silly thing to admit out loud, and 2) I’ll never be able to hear this song as long as I live without thinking about Mike Francesa ripping it and exclaiming, “Nobody’s waiting all day for Sunday night.They watch football all day!”