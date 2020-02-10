VIDEO: Nene Ejected After This Fracas With Jimmy Butler
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Nene and Jimmy Butler had a literal tête-à-tête in the fourth quarter of the Bulls vs. Wizards game last night. Nene was ejected. First the flopping. Now the weird forehead fight. Soccer’s influence on NBA basketball is now manifest. Jersey advertisements are only a matter of time.
