VIDEO: Nebraska's Darrion Daniels Enters Big Guy Interception Hall of Fame By Kyle Koster | Nov 02 2019 Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Fox somehow ended up showing Nebraska-Purdue for its Big Noon window today, which isn't great as neither team has shown much interest in being very good this year. But greatness can happen at any time, in any place. That's why people tune in.

Like, who will ever forget where they were when Cornhuskers defensive tackle Darrion Daniels stepped in front of a shovel pass thrown by Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer? Not me.

BIG MAN INTERCEPTION!



Darrion Daniels just lived out every nose tackle's dream ?pic.twitter.com/lc8Xo1euT9 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 2, 2019

That right there is one of the Biggest Big Man picks you'll ever be blessed enough to witness. It's a real shame Daniels wasn't quite fleet-footed enough to make it into the end zone.