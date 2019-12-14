VIDEO: Navy Fan Falls Out of Stands Trying to Get a High-Five Before Halftime By Liam McKeone | Dec 14 2019

Army-Navy is one of the game's great rivalries. Through one half, the 120th iteration of the matchup this Saturday lived up to expectations; at the half, there have been very few pass plays, Navy scored on a Philly Special in Philly, and despite being massive underdogs, Army is hanging in there.

Unfortunately, not all is well at Lincoln Financial Field. This one fan in particular will find himself all over the web in short order after literally falling out of his seat trying to get a high-five from Navy players walking off the field for halftime:

Probably the worst time to go head-over-heels, if there's ever a good time. He did appear to get his high-five, so mission accomplished?