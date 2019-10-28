VIDEO: Nationals Fan Takes Astros Home Run to the Stomach Rather Than Drop His Two Beers By Stephen Douglas | Oct 27 2019

The Houston Astros got off to another fast start in game five of the 2019 World Series. Jordan Alvarez hit a 2-run home run to in the top of the 2nd inning to put the Astros up 2-0. The ball was launched into the stands in left-center where it hit a Nationals fan in the stomach. Why didn't he catch it? He was holding two beers.

And he got the ball. Didn't spill either. So sure, his team is currently blowing a 2-0 lead in the World Series, but the good news is that he got a really cool souvenir to help him remember the time he didn't drop $25 worth of Bud Light on national television.

EPA photographer John G. Mabanglo, bless you for getting this shot of beer-wielding Nats fan taking a home run ball to the solar plexus pic.twitter.com/jYIykAGUuN — Nate Scott (@aNateScott) October 28, 2019