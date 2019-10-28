VIDEO: Nationals Fan Takes Astros Home Run to the Stomach Rather Than Drop His Two Beers
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 27 2019
The Houston Astros got off to another fast start in game five of the 2019 World Series. Jordan Alvarez hit a 2-run home run to in the top of the 2nd inning to put the Astros up 2-0. The ball was launched into the stands in left-center where it hit a Nationals fan in the stomach. Why didn't he catch it? He was holding two beers.
And he got the ball. Didn't spill either. So sure, his team is currently blowing a 2-0 lead in the World Series, but the good news is that he got a really cool souvenir to help him remember the time he didn't drop $25 worth of Bud Light on national television.