VIDEO: Nathan Bain Layup Gives Stephen F. Austin OT Win Over Duke By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 26 2019

Stephen F. Austin stunned Duke with an overtime win at Cameron Indoor tonight. Duke lost the ball in the closing seconds of OT. Instead of calling time out, Nathan Bain drove in for the layup as time expired to complete the shocker:

NO. 1 DUKE FALLS TO STEPHEN F. AUSTIN IN A STUNNING ENDING ? pic.twitter.com/x6xsdesWkL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2019

It's hard to put into words just how crazy an outcome this was. Duke was favored by 28 points. They hadn't lost a non-conference game at home in nearly 20 years. What an awesome moment. These Stephen F. Austin players will remember this evening for the rest of their lives.