VIDEO: Najee Harris Trucks and Hurdles His Way to the End Zone

Najee Harris Trucks and Hurdles His Way to the End Zone By Liam McKeone | Sep 14 2019

South Carolina was hanging in there in the second quarter of their matchup with powerhouse Alabama. They came up with a big stop on third and short, forcing Nick Saban into an early decision with his team up 17-10. They decided to go for it, Tua Tagovailoa hit a wide-open Najee Harris in the flat, and the rest was history:

This ain’t right, Najee Harris pic.twitter.com/zxpC3T0fN9 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 14, 2019

He can check off every box here: manhandled a linebacker with a stiff arm, hurdled his way over a defensive back, and turned on the jets to pull away and score. A ridiculous highlight for a team that posts ridiculous highlights on a regular basis.

Harris appears to be the latest iteration of an Alabama running back who looks like a man amongst boys.